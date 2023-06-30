Beyoncé earns over $154M from European leg of Renaissance World Tour

The multiple Grammy winner played for over a million fans during the 21-show European leg of her Renaissance World Tour.

Loading the player...

Beyoncé has conquered Europe! The superstar just ended the European leg of her Renaissance World Tour, grossing $154.4 million.

The “Break My Soul” singer played 21 European shows, the first of her Renaissance World Tour. She sold over one million tickets while playing in countries like Germany, England, Amsterdam, and Sweden, according to Billboard. Her five-show stint at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London sold 240,000 tickets earning $42.2 million.

The total attendance of 1.05 million concertgoers in Europe marks the first time Beyoncé exceeded the one million concertgoers threshold on a solo tour. It also represents more attendees than her two previous tours, 2016’s Formation World Tour (867,000) and 2018’s On the Run II Tour, co-headlined with her husband, Jay-Z (871,000).

Beyoncé performs onstage May 10 during the opening night of the Renaissance World Tour at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The European leg of the tour was a huge success for the singer. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

The huge turnouts in Europe also brought bigger earnings. The $154.4 million gross from 2023 is a 77% increase from the $87 million she earned from each of the two previous tours, Billboard reports.

Beyoncé is set to begin the North American leg of the Renaissance World Tour on July 8 with two nights in Toronto. The upcoming leg will hit 36 cities, including Philadelphia, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, Atlanta, Miami, Las Vegas, and more. If the pace of the European leg continues, Beyoncé could potentially sell 1.8 million tickets and earn $264 million.

The all-time winningest Grammy Award recipient is on pace to outsell the Formation World Tour, the biggest-grossing tour of her career so far. In 2016, that tour sold 2.8 million tickets and earned $415 million.

Beyoncé has earned a grand total of $921.7 million from all the tours of her career and performing for 9.9 million fans up to this point.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!