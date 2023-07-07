Drake kicks off tour, performs with younger version of himself

The "It's All a Blur" tour kicked off this week with the "Certified Lover Boy" rapper taking the stage with 21 Savage.

Drake’s tour is officially underway, complete with a special guest: himself. On opening night of the “It’s All a Blur” tour, the “Nice for What” rapper took to the stage with a younger version of himself.

Drake performs on stage during Drake Live From The Apollo Theater For SiriusXM and Sound 42 at The Apollo Theater on Jan. 22, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

The tour kicked off on Thursday at the United Center in Chicago, per People Magazine. While the tour features hits from all over his lengthy career, one particular moment seems to have caught fans’ attention. When performing “Look What You’ve Done” from his beloved “Take Care” album, the rapper sits on a couch next to his younger self.

At first, fans online debated whether or not it was a hologram of Drake on the sofa with him. At one moment during the show, however, the younger version hands Drake a book to read, leading fans to wonder how a hologram could physically hold something. According to People Magazine, the rapper’s family friend plays the young Drake on the tour.

The tour is a co-headlining tour with Drake traveling North America with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The two released a joint album last year, “Her Loss,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, as theGrio previously reported.

Per People Magazine, Drake was also subject to an object getting thrown at him while on stage, a trend that seems to continue throughout the tours of the summer. Artists like P!nk and Bebe Rexha have gotten objects thrown at them this year, the latter needing stitches after a thrown cell phone split open her eyebrow.

During Drake’s cover of Ginuwine’s “So Anxious,” a concert-goer threw a cell phone at the rapper. Luckily, he did not seem to be injured by the phone, which missed him and hit the ground. The video, which was filmed by one of the fans, is online here.

