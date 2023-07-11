Black wealth main topic at upcoming financial conference

The event is the largest gathering of Black and African American leaders, visionaries and trailblazers across financial services.

The 17th Annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals (CAAFP) returns this summer with a focus on reclaiming Black wealth.

The American College of Financial Services will host the conference in Chicago, at the Hilton Chicago on August 7–9. The accredited institution was founded in 1927 and is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services professionals, per the news release.

“Our degrees and designations are universally recognized as representing the highest standard in expertise and education,” the school’s website states.

The Annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals aims to advance the cause for increased representation of Black and African-American professionals in financial services.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Reclaiming Black Wealth,” a follow-up to last year’s conference in Washington, D.C. The 2023 agenda and CAAFP’s core mission is to narrow the wealth gap and creating sustainable, generational change, and promote the advancement of all underserved communities in financial services.

Keynote sessions at CAAFP 2023 will feature thought leaders such as Lauren Simmons, Eszylfie Taylor, and Linda Clemons, according to the news release. The conference will feature a number of breakout sessions with industry experts about empowering Black communities and advisers.

The CAAFP conference will offer transformative sessions and insights from a myriad of industry experts. Some of the topics will include how to prepare for retirement, how to cultivate personal and professional networks, and how to “access opportunities and trailblazing strategies to increase professional and personal influence through community networks,” per the press release.

“As the nation’s leading financial services educator, we look forward to gathering with this outstanding community and introducing innovative programs to empower future generations of Black financial professionals,” says George Nichols III, president, and CEO of The American College of Financial Services.

