Emmys nominations predictions: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ and more

The Emmy Awards are set to air this September despite the current WGA strike in Hollywood.

The Emmys are around the corner! Despite the current WGA strike, the annual awards ceremony is still set to air this September, with nominations releasing this Wednesday. From “Abbott Elementary” to “Yellowjackets,” the last year in television produced plenty of memorable and moving moments we expect to see recognized when the nominations are announced tomorrow.

Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for “Abbott Elementary” onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Abbott Elementary

After a landmark first year on ABC, “Abbott Elementary” returned in even finer form in its second season, continuing to earn solid ratings for a network comedy and rave reviews from critics. Earlier this year, the show won big at award shows, including the Golden Globes and SAG Awards, which could be an early indicator that the beloved mockumentary may earn Emmy nominations as well.

Last year, stars Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, and Sheryl Lee Ralph were all nominated for acting categories, with Ralph taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Brunson earned an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy series. With this track record, we will certainly look out for more nominations for our favorite fictional Philly public school teachers.

Taraji P. Henson and Ayo Edebiri also appeared in the series in supporting roles, opening them up to snag some nominations in the guest actress category.

Ayo Edebiri

It’s the year of Ayo Edebiri. The star has seemingly been everywhere, from her acclaimed supporting role on Hulu’s hit series “The Bear,” to her guest spot on “Abbott Elementary” as Quinta Brunson’s character Janine’s sister.

Ayo Edebiri attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on Jan. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In June, Rolling Stone published a feature highlighting how the actress and writer is seemingly “Everything all at once.” With four films hitting theaters this summer alone (“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Theatre Camp,” “Bottoms,” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” the actress is expected to grace our screens all summer, and we predict the Emmys will honor one of her recent television performances as well.

Yellowjackets

Showtime’s hit series “Yellowjackets” recently wrapped up its second season, with powerful performances from multiple members of its ensemble cast. Actresses like Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Melanie Lynskey and more fill out the group.

(Left to right) Tawny Cypress and Jasmin Savoy Brown attend Showtimes’s “Yellowjackets” FYC event at Hollywood Forever on June 11, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

We’re on the lookout for some of the cast to pick up acting nominations, as well as nominations for the show as a whole in the drama categories.

Niecy Nash-Betts

One of the most-talked-about performances of the year was Niecy Nash-Betts in “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Despite the controversial nature of the series and mixed response, Nash-Betts was a highlight for both viewers and critics alike, with her earning praise in her role as one of the titular serial killer’s neighbors.

As theGrio previously reported, Nash-Betts recently opened up about the unexpected success of the show, saying, “It’s a phenomenon I didn’t see coming. This story is timeless. We are going backwards in our laws right now. Today, there are people, based on just how they look, who are not believed and are abused, misused, taken advantage of and murdered, even by police.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Amethyst, Salina EsTitties, Loosey LaDuca, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Anetra, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Robin Fierce, Sasha Colby, Sugar, Luxx Noir London, Princess Poppy, and Spice attend the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 MTV Premiere Screening and Red Carpet Event on Jan. 5, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Paramount )

A critical favorite with a loyal fanbase, RuPaul’s hit reality TV series “RuPaul’s Drag Race” just wrapped up a successful 15th season, crowning drag legend Sasha Colby as America’s next drag superstar.

The show has a total of 26 Emmys so far and 56 nominations, leading us to at the very least expect the series to pick up some more nominations this year.

