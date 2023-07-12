Luther Vandross documentary announced; Jamie Foxx and Sony Music to produce

The documentary will feature "never-before-seen footage" and will chronicle the R&B legend's life and massive music career.

A Luther Vandross documentary is on the way. Jamie Foxx and actor Colin Firth are joining Sony Music as producers on the upcoming project set to follow the life and career of one of R&B’s greatest singers.

Dawn Porter (“The Ladybird Diaries,” “John Lewis: Good Trouble,” The Way I See It”) will direct the project, per an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter. According to the outlet, production is currently underway for the documentary about the eight-time Grammy winner.

Singer Luther Vandross performs at the Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas in September 2002. The late eight-time Grammy Award winner is the focus of a documentary now in production. (Photo by Scott Harrison/Getty Images)

According to an official description in The Hollywood Reporter, the project “will follow the iconic artist as he charted his own course becoming one of the most decorated and influential pop artists of all time” and “capture the intensely private Grammy-winning artist’s passion for music, global rise and personal struggles.”

The project, which will include never-before-seen footage, has the support of Vandross’ estate as well as his close friends and family.

Vandross is “one of our GOATs,” Foxx said in a statement in the announcement report. “He’s one of the greatest singers in the history of music. It is truly an honor to be a part of the team to help bring this incredible story to the masses.”

Vandross, who came up as a backup singer for stars like Roberta Flack and Chaka Khan, made a splash in 1981 with his double platinum debut album, “Never Too Much.” In total, he has sold 40 million albums worldwide. With hits like “Here and Now,” “Endless Love” and “Power of Love/Love Power,” Vandross had a total of five Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and 27 on the R&B chart.

He died at age 54 in 2005, two years after suffering a stroke.

