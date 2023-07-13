Rosario Dawson wields lightsabers in ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ trailer

The upcoming live-action series sees Dawson up against one of the greatest threats in "Star Wars" lore, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Get ready for a brand new series, “Star Wars” fans! Rosario Dawson stars in “Star Wars: Ahsoka,” an upcoming series set in a galaxy far, far, away, and Disney+ just dropped a full-length trailer for the project.

Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in Lucasfilm’s STAR WARS: AHSOKA, exclusively on Disney+. (©2023 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.)

As theGrio previously reported, Dawson appeared briefly as the titular character of Ahsoka in the other popular “Star Wars” series, “The Mandalorian.” Now, the beloved Jedi character is getting her own series this fall on the streaming service this August.

Per the official series description, the show is set after the fall of the Empire and, “follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.” The trailer wastes no time taking viewers into the operatic world of Star Wars, as Ahsoka warns of the return of an heir to the Empire, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

“If we don’t stop Thrawn, everything will be in vain,” Ahsoka warns in the trailer when discussing the threat to the galaxy. Check out the thrilling clip below:

Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi join Dawson in the cast.

In a “Journey To Ahsoka” featurette, Disney takes viewers behind the scenes of bringing Ahsoka to life for the first time in a live-action adaptation. “Ahsoka has been a really beloved character for many, many years,” Dawson says in the clip. “To see the scope of this story … I can’t wait for people to watch it.”

“Star Wars: Ahsoka” premieres on Aug. 23, exclusively on Disney+.

