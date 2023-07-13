Whoopi Goldberg on her will: ‘I don’t want to be a hologram’

The EGOT-winner broke down her wishes on "The View" while discussing the latest news surrounding Aretha Franklin's recently found handwritten will.

Whoopi Goldberg does not want to be a hologram, ever. The EGOT-winner opened up about her will on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that she has very specific instructions laid out in the document, including one outlining rules around her likeness.

The ladies of the daytime talk show (Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin) were breaking down the news surrounding Aretha Franklin’s recently found handwritten will. Discussing the hot topic, the ladies each went around and spoke to their own wills and the importance of leaving plans in place for their loved ones.

Whoopi Goldberg attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

When Griffin brought up rules around the use of one’s likeness after they have passed, Goldberg revealed one rule she has had in place for the past 15 years on her will. “Yeah, no, I don’t want to be a hologram, but that’s been in my will for 15 years,” she said at the table.

When Behar then joked saying no one has asked her to be a hologram, Goldberg chimed in saying, “They don’t ask you, that’s the thing.” She quipped, “They just do it and then you go, ‘Hey, isn’t that Tupac?! Wait a minute, didn’t Tupac die? What is he doing up on…’ Yeah, see, I don’t want that!” She then called it “a little freaky, creepy.” Check out the moment below:

From Tupac Shakur to Whitney Houston, hologram tours of deceased artists have become a popular invention of the 21st century. Despite success at the box office, the conversation regarding the morality of these decisions has been mixed at best. As theGrio’s Matthew Allen wrote in a recent op-ed, the conversation is certainly an ongoing one, as estates and labels continue to profit off of and release posthumous content from these artists.

