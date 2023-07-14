Watch: Bresha Webb discusses Black women in film

Actress Bresha Webb, one of the many celebrities at CultureCon LA, has been turning heads in the entertainment industry for over a decade in a variety of roles.

You’ve seen her: Actress Bresha Webb has been turning heads in the entertainment industry for over a decade now from her roles in “A Fall from Grace,” “Meet the Blacks” and starring opposite Marlon Wayans in “Sextuplets.” At last month’s CultureCon LA, Webb talked to theGrio’s James L. Gilmore about opening doors for other Black actresses and creators in TV and film.

The following is a transcript of that conversation.

James L. Gilmore: Black writers, directors are having bigger roles and, you know, CultureCon, they’re trying to bring us together for that. So like, what’s new? What’s going on new with you? What are you trying to, you know, create?

Bresha Webb: Oh, well, I’m directing now, thanks to Hartbeat Productions. I was a part of an initiative, their first initiative, just Women Write Now, which was a really great opportunity that Kevin Hart and his company are doing, which is putting women in the front of doing comedy and doing comedy content, writing, producing and directing. And, so, I was asked to direct one of the shorts, which was great, and collaborating with a new writer, and she was able to work with Sundance. And we premiered it at Sundance. So, it was a great launching pad.

I think that’s what’s needed right now is for people that have been in the industry and have those materials and those, you know, just those groundings to help people lift off, you know, because you have all these aspirations that you want to do with your career, but you never know how it’s all going to come together. And so I’m very grateful that I had the opportunity to work with, you know, Kevin Hart and Candace Cherry and so many other people there that were great in helping to cultivate women together and empowering them to have their own mind and their own vision of what they wanted their projects to be.

I have a show, “Run the World.” Our second season is out right now on Starz. You can catch it every Friday or the streaming Starz app. I have so many other things going on. I’m in a documentary that we’re going to talk about here on the panel.

So, yeah, it’s great. I’m having a great time.

