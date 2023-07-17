Keke Palmer apparently claps back at boyfriend’s outfit criticism during Broccoli City Fest set

Palmer rapped lyrics in her song "Bossy" during Broccoli City Fest that seem to be a response to boyfriend Darius Jackson's recent public criticism of her wardrobe.

Keke Palmer appeared onstage at the Broccoli City Fest this weekend. Following her boyfriend Darius Jackson’s tweet about her wardrobe, she rapped some lyrics that may be aimed at him.

Palmer performed as a special guest of the Washington, D.C., music festival, according to Entertainment Tonight. Fans captured her on video as she emerged onstage at RFK Stadium to perform her music. One of the songs she performed was “Bossy,” which some fans could see as a thinly veiled response to Jackson.

While performing “Bossy,” Palmer rapped a line that one could interpret as a direct response to Jackson’s comments. “Lil booties matter, my son gave me some ass/I’m my boss, and I got my cash/ I don’t need a n***a, the only thing I need’s a bag,” she rhymed.

Keke Palmer (left) and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, attend a May 10 event for her “Big Boss” album at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. The entertainer rapped lyrics over the weekend that some heard as a clapback. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for the Recording Academy)

Weeks ago, Jackson retweeted a viral video of Usher serenading Palmer during his Las Vegas residency. Jackson, the father of Palmer’s infant son, Leodis, criticized her for the sheer outfit she wore to the concert. “It’s the outfit tho. You a mom,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson followed up on the comment about Palmer, writing, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife [and] mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others [and] he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family [and] my representation. I have standards [and] morals to what I believe.”

Following the posts, Jackson received backlash on social media. Palmer also posted a video to Instagram following Jackson’s tweet, saying, “One thing is certain, and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!” It’s unclear if Palmer’s post was a direct response to Jackson’s comments.

Palmer stated during a recent interview with The Cut that she feels more confident in her physique since Leodis’ birth in February, noting that she was self-conscious before getting pregnant due to feeling the need to maintain her thin frame. Palmer said that she likes the body she has now and feels more inclined to show it off.

“After having my baby, I’ve gotten so much more powerful,” Palmer told The Cut. “I’m just so strengthened in a crazy way. Strutting my stuff, enjoying.”

