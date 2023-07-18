Simone Biles is preparing her return to gymnastics with ‘a lot of therapy’

As she prepares to return to competing, Simone Biles opened up with fans on social media about her current mental health journey.

During the 2021 Olympics in Toyko, Simone Biles made headlines with her withdrawal from the women’s individual all-around finals, citing struggles with mental and physical health as her reason. As she prepares to return to competitive gymnastics, Biles is now sharing insights on how she’s currently managing her mental health.

Next month, Biles is set to compete in the 2023 U.S. Classic in Illinois. According to People magazine, ahead of the competition, Biles fielded fan questions via Instagram stories, where she shared details about her return and how she’s prioritizing her mental health in the process.

Simone Biles attends the September 2021 Met Gala in New York City. The gymnast is preparing for an August competition and opening up about her mental health journey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

When a fan asked how she’s “handling the mental side,” Biles responded, “Lots of therapy. I go once a week for almost two [hours].”

She added, “I’ve had so much trauma, so being able to work on some of the traumas and work on healing is a blessing.”

During the 2021 Olympics, Biles was facing high stakes. She was the reigning Olympic all-around champion and a front-runner for gold in the team, all-around and vault events. Then things took a turn. Biles pulled out of the women’s gymnastics team all-around final after her first apparatus, following several errors uncharacteristic of her performances in the qualifying round.

Initially, Biles attributed her withdrawal from competition to the “twisties,” which occur when gymnasts lose their ability to sense their body moving through the air. It was later announced Biles was withdrawing so she could “focus on her mental [health].”

Whether the four-time gold medalist gives the 2024 Paris Olympics a go remains to be seen. During a September 2022 appearance on ”The Late Late Show with James Corden,” she said she wasn’t sure, adding that she “still has to heal mentally and physically.”

On June 28, USA Gymnastics announced Biles will compete against fellow Olympic all-around gold medalist Sunisa Lee, 20, and 2020 Olympic floor champion Jade Carey, 23, at the Aug. 4-5 competition, People reported.

Biles confirmed the announcement, tweeting, “Sorry I’ve been a little MIA since the announcement 🤍 I’m overwhelmed with all of your messages, support & love! [E]xcited to get back out on the competition floor! XOXO 🫶🏽”

Biles’ year to date has been a full one, as she has not only been preparing to compete in August but also wed NFL player Jonathan Owens during a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas in May.

