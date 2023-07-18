Will.i.am teases Britney Spears collaboration

The Black Eyed Peas frontman teased that a new song with Spears, "Mind Your Business," could drop on Wednesday.

Will.i.am announced he has new music premiering on July 18, and it looks like a collaboration with Britney Spears.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman and music producer posted a short video on his Twitter page on Monday, teasing the collaboration with the pop singer. The 16-second clip is only text and audio of a song that includes the lyrics “You are now rocking with Will.i.am and Britney, b***h.”

The vocal is taken from their 2013 song, “Scream & Shout,” according to People. At the end of the clip, set to the sound of a driving synth keyboard, a woman’s voice is heard saying, “Mind your business, b***h,” over text that reads “Will.i.am X BRITNEY TOMORROW.”

Will.i.am took to Twitter and Instagram on Monday to tease a new collaboration with Britney Spears. (Photo by Kimberly White/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

Will.i.am teased the collaboration on his Instagram page as well. Posting the same clip, the caption read, “Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!” It’s unclear whether the song is part of a forthcoming Spears or Will.i.am project.

Will.i.am and Spears have collaborated twice in the past. She was featured on the aforementioned “Scream & Shout” for his solo debut album, “#willpower.” In 2011, Will.i.am produced Spears’ “Big Fat Bass” on her album “Femme Fatale.”

While Will.i.am has worked as an in-demand producer and guest solo rapper for numerous artists, he recently has spent much of his time back with the Black Eyed Peas. The rap group released its most recent album, “Elevation,” on Nov. 11, 2022. The music video for the album’s latest single, “Bailar Contigo,” a collaboration with Daddy Yankee, dropped in March.

The Black Eyed Peas have performances in Europe scheduled this summer, including slated stops in Germany, Spain and Italy.

