Beyoncé chooses wedding song for fan during concert

A fan held a sign asking Beyoncé to choose between "XO" and "1+1" as their wedding song during a July 15 show in Nashville.

Beyoncé proved to be the ultimate multitasker during one of her concerts. The singer helped an audience member choose her wedding song in the middle of a show.

While performing “Crazy in Love,” Beyoncé saw a fan holding a sign during a July 15 tour stop in Nashville on her “Renaissance World Tour,” according to People. The sign asked the 32-time Grammy Award winner to choose between two songs for their wedding; “XO” or “1+1.”

When Beyoncé noticed the sign, she looked at the fan and said “1+1” before continuing her performance of “Crazy in Love.” Fans documented the scene and posted it to TikTok. “I haven’t recovered from this moment,” the TikTok user posted as the caption. “Thank you, @Beyoncé, for a night we will never forget.”

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé submitted to a fan’s request during a concert. Exactly one month before the Nashville show on June 15, she helped a fan in Cologne, Germany, do a gender reveal, according to Billboard. Like in Nashville, she did it after noticing someone holding a sign with the request. She opened an envelope and announced, “Girl.”

Beyoncé is currently four shows into the 25-show North American leg of her “Renaissance World Tour.” Already making stops in Toronto, Philadelphia, Nashville, and Louisville, she is slated to perform in Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, Washington D.C. and more.

Earlier this month, two shows on the North American leg, Seattle and Kansas City, were postponed, while the stop in Pittsburg was canceled. All three venues cited “production logistics and scheduling issues” as reasonings behind the cancelation and postponements.

