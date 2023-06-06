Beyoncé’s tour wardrobe will blow you away with Tiffany & Co. jewels, dozens of pairs of custom shoes

Queen Bey kicked off the tour in Stockholm, Sweden, last month, blinged out in diamond-encrusted in-ear monitors.

Tiffany & Co. is the official jeweler for Beyoncé’s sold-out “Renaissance World Tour” and the superstar is giving fans a closer look at some of the pieces on her official website.

When Queen Bey kicked off the tour in Stockholm last month, she was blinged out in diamond-encrusted Tiffany & Co. in-ear monitors. The custom-made platinum piece boasts 4.5 carats worth of diamonds, according to a May 12 People report. The earpiece allows the singer to hear the band and sound mixes in loud stadiums. For her latest stop in London, Beyoncé dazzled in collarbone-length “Renaissance” earrings, the outlet reported on June 5.

Likewise, Jimmy Choo created 41 pairs of custom-made shoes to sustain Beyoncé’s high-energy performance throughout the “Renaissance World Tour,” according to People’s June 5 report.

The label’s creative director Sandra Choi, told Vogue that the collection is “fashion based” and some of the pieces “really sparkled” but also noted that during her process, she had to be mindful “about the functionality” of the shoes.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

TheGrio reported previously that Bey’s “Renaissance World Tour” is her first solo tour in seven years, and her first time hitting the road since “On the Run II” in 2018 with her husband Jay-Z. The latest tour features a special performance between Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11.

On Instagram, Bey’s mother, Tina Lawson, shared a clip of her granddaughter dancing alongside her superstar mom on stage in matching outfits. She wrote in the caption, “4 Shows down for Blue Ivy and killing it even more! Get it Baby and I like the hairstyle changes too.”

Beyoncé is serving up a 36-track set and making several wardrobe changes during the three-hour show. Fans are treated to an array of high-fashion designs and accessories from Paco Rabanne, Mugler and David Koma (to name a few), People reported on June 5.

Her partnership with Tiffany & Co. is fitting as Bey and Jay-Z were named brand ambassadors in 2022. As Women’s Wear Daily reported, last year the couple starred in a global campaign for the luxury jeweler, a follow-up to their “About Love” campaign in 2021.

The “About Love” promotion featured Beyoncé wearing the iconic 128-carat Tiffany Diamond that Audrey Hepburn famously wore in the 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” Beyoncé made history as the first Black woman to wear the diamond, according to NPR.

“We’re taking an opportunity to have an icon wear our icons,” Alexandre Arnault, executive vice president of product and communications at Tiffany, told WWD at the time. “It’s about showcasing another side of us,” he added. “Now she’s wearing everyday product: products you can find in the store.

