Hulu announces ‘The Other Black Girl’ series

The upcoming 10-episode series, due to hit Hulu on Sept. 13, is based on the best-selling 2021 novel of the same name by Zakiya Dalila Harris.

Hulu has announced the release date of “The Other Black Girl,” its upcoming thriller series based on the hit 2021 novel of the same name by Zakiya Dalila Harris.

Like the best-selling book, the series follows Nella, an editorial assistant “tired of being the only Black girl at her company,” the official synopsis reads, who gets excited when another Black woman, Hazel, gets hired.

“But as Hazel’s star begins to rise, Nella spirals out and discovers something sinister is going on at the company,” the synopsis continues.

Sinclair Daniel (left) and Ashleigh Murray (right) star in “The Other Black Girl,” a show based on Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel. (Photo: Hulu)

Harris took to Instagram when the show was first announced last year, sharing her excitement regarding the adaptation of her debut. “This show is gonna be weird, wonderful, and unlike anything you or I have ever seen before,” she wrote to her followers. “How do I know this? Because of the powerhouse team behind it.”

Sinclair Daniel and Ashleigh Murray star as co-leads Nella and Hazel, respectively. Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack and Garcelle Beauvais round out the cast in the Onyx Collective series.

Harris, plus Rashida Jones, Adam Fishbach, Jordan Reddout, Gus Hickey, Tara Duncan and Temple Hill Entertainment’s Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey are all executive producers, with Reddout and Hickey serving as showrunners.

Co-stars (from left) Sinclair Daniel, Brittany Adebumola and Hunter Parrish share a scene in “The Other Black Girl,” a 10-episode series. (Photo: Hulu)

The cast of “The Other Black Girl” includes Sinclair Daniel (left) and Garcelle Beauvais (right). The series begins streaming on Sept. 13. (Photo: Hulu)

All 10 episodes of “The Other Black Girl” will drop on Wednesday, Sept. 13, on Hulu.

Published in June 2021, Harris’ novel from Simon & Schuster was an instant New York Times bestseller and earned rave reviews from critics.

“I know I’ve said this in another caption at some point over the last 2 years,” she shared in her IG post, “but I seriously feel like the luckiest author on the planet.”

