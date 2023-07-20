Ready to party? Mary J. Blige among headliners at first Honeyland Festival

Music and cuisine will be featured during the two-day event at Crown Festival Park in Sugar Land, Texas.

Loading the player...

The 2023 Honeyland Festival lineup includes Grammy winners Mary J. Blige, Jazmine Sullivan and Miguel, Billboard reports.

Sugar Land, Texas,is slated to host the inaugural two-day music and cuisine festival.

Mary J. Blige performs in concert at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall on October 29, 2022, in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images)

Presented by IMG and Live Nation Urban, the lineup also includes Chlöe Bailey, Coco Jones, DJ Mr. Rogers, Spinall, Dende, Inayah, Jae Murphy, Kiotti & Keisha Nicole, Lenora, Lucky Daye, Tay Powers, and Tems, Billboard reports.

In honor of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, the Houston All-Stars – Scarface, Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Z-Ro, and Lil Keke – are also expected to perform.

“We are excited to bring together icons of the music world with the leaders of Black cuisine and beverage, creating a culminating experience of Black expression for everyone at Honyland to enjoy,” said Live Nation Urban President Shawn Gee in a release, Billboard reports.

“From Afrobeats to hip-hop, neo-soul to R&B, the best in music will meet the best in food and beverage,” Gee continued.

Rapper/actor Tobe Nwigwe will be a performer and serve as Honeyland’s Houston’s festival ambassador.

General admission tickets go on sale on July 21, with four pass levels from $150 to $975. The general admission ticket “lets you reign free at the festival grounds,” while the most expensive Platinum pass grants you “unlimited luxury,” per the official website.

The classic general admission (GA) pass costs $150 and, per the festival’s website, “lets you reign free at the festival grounds,” and the highest Platinum pass is selling for $975 to have “unlimited luxury,” the website states.

Concertgoers will have access to various performances on multiple stages, panel discussions with special guests, food and beverage demonstrations and cook-off competitions, Billboard reports.

Visitors to the festival’s website will receive a message offering an exclusive code for early bird pricing and an Express Pass to skip the lines when you buy a GA or GA+ ticket before July 21.

Billboard reports the festival will add more performers to the lineup later.

Visit honeylandfestival.com for more information.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!