The Rise: Meet Joy Watson, mechanical engineer and math whiz

Virginia State University alum Joy Watson talks about how a passion for math and attending an HBCU fueled her career in a S.T.E.M. field.

The Rise: Color of S.T.E.M. is a journey of innovation and exploration of incomparable HBCU students in S.T.E.M. fields leading the charge & paying it forward in their communities.

For our first episode of theGrio’s new video series, “The Rise: Color of S.T.E.M.,” theGrio sat down with Joy Watson in an inspiring discussion about her impeccable collegiate career. Hailing from Newburg, N.Y., just under two hours away from New York City, since childhood, Watson had two passions: dance and numbers.

“Dance is an outlet for me, but I’ve always loved numbers,” she says.

Photo: Creative Thought Media for theGrio

Watson’s love of numbers motivated her to pursue a double major in Mechanical Engineering and Mathematics at Virginia State University. Even as those around her expressed concerns about possibly “overloading” herself by biting off more than she could chew, Watson surpassed all doubts and worries.

“It was scary at first, doing double the work, but once I learned I could achieve this within four years, I knew it’s what I wanted,” she says.

Watson was similarly determined when choosing to attend VSU.

“Virginia State University is the best HBCU,” she now boasts. “Not only is the campus culture inclusive and incredible, [but] the professors are inspiring.”

While at VSU, Watson remained active on campus, becoming the school’s 94th Miss Virginia State University, a math tutor, undergraduate researcher, and even a U.S. Presidential S.T.E.M. Scholar. Unsurprisingly, Watson was named co-valedictorian, recently graduating with a 4.0 GPA.

“Growing up, I didn’t know I could be an engineer or mathematician because that wasn’t what was being presented to me,” says Watson. “I want to show the younger girls that it’s definitely a possibility.”

Sharing the top tips she’d give to those younger girls looking to pursue a career in S.T.E.M., Watson advises:

Don’t be afraid to ask questions and seek out a mentor. Never underestimate yourself. Have fun with it.

Learn more about Joy Watson in the first episode of “The Rise: Color of S.T.E.M.,” above.

