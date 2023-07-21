Charity Lawson of ‘The Bachelorette’ on finding love: ‘I wanted to cultivate a space for them to feel comfortable to open up’

The current lead of the popular reality television franchise is the fourth-ever Black Bachelorette and the fifth Black lead in the franchise overall.

Charity Lawson is feeling excited. The current lead of ABC’s hit reality series “The Bachelorette” has made franchise history, and theGrio caught up with the child and family therapist as she processes her journey from ‘The Bachelor” to “The Bachelorette,” what she is most excited for fans to see in this season and more.

Charity Lawson attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 1, 2023, in New Orleans. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE)

As theGrio previously reported, Lawson comes behind Rachel Lindsay (2017), Tayshia Adams (2020), and Michelle Young (2021) as the fourth Black lead in the popular reality TV dating series. Described as the “total package,” the 27-year-old shared her excitement when chatting with us.

“I’m overall very, very excited,” Lawson gushed to us when describing the current season of the series. She returns to the franchise after making it to the final four in the last season of “The Bachelor,” this time instead of competing for love as a contestant, she gets to choose as the Bachelorette.

“I’m not just a lead that’s coming in not having been on the other side,” Lawson explained. “I am way more aware of how the guys are feeling at different phases of all of this … I can resonate with the nerves initially and trying to open up. So I think me being aware of that also allowed me to take the reigns a little bit and lead in conversations … I wanted to cultivate a space for them to feel comfortable to open up.”

Lawson also opened up about being the fourth Black Bachelorette in the series, saying, “it’s huge.” She added, “I think we all know with the history of ‘The Bachelor’ this franchise definitely can make more strides, but to know that I am part of that momentum, to continue making these strides and to further this franchise in just inclusivity, diversity … it’s huge.”

“The Bachelorette” airs Mondays from 9–11 p.m. ET on ABC.

