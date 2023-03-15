Charity Lawson to lead next season of ‘The Bachelorette’

The reality star will become the fourth Black female lead in the popular unscripted franchise and the fifth Black lead overall.

A new single woman ready for love is in town! The popular ABC series, “The Bachelorette,” just announced Charity Lawson as the new lead of the series, which is set to air this summer.

Lawson, a cast member on the current season of “The Bachelor,” was named the new coveted lead on Tuesday night’s “The Bachelor: Women Tell All” episode, according to Variety. Jesse Palmer, host of the series, surprised the reality star with the news, playing a “this or that” game with her during the special. After a round of questions, Palmer asked her, “‘Bachelor in Paradise’ or ‘The Bachelorette'” to which she responded, choosing the latter.

“Well, I’m glad you said that because Charity, I want you to be our next Bachelorette,” he said to the contestant who — holding back tears— joyfully accepted his offer. Check out the touching moment below:

Charity Lawson has been named the next lead in “The Bachelorette” series. (ABC/Ricky Middlesworth)

During Monday night’s episode of “The Bachelor,” Lawson, who spent the season vying for Zach Shallcross, was sent home after making it to the final four. That turned out to be a good outcome for her.

ABC describes Lawson, a 27-year-old child and family therapist, as someone who has “a smile that lights up the room, a great career and a sweet personality to match,” making her a “total package.” With the announcement she becomes the fourth-ever Black Bachelorette in the franchise, in step with the franchise’s overall emphasis on diversity and inclusion over the last five years after more than a decade of criticism and calls for more diverse casting.

As a Black female lead, Lawson will follow Rachel Lindsay (2017), Tayshia Adams (2020) and Michelle Young (2021). She is also the fifth Black lead in the franchise overall.

