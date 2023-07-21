Daniel Jones, musical director for Janet Jackson, dead at 41

Jones, a keyboardist, and composer, worked as a musical director for Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake.

Loading the player...

Daniel Jones, keyboardist and musical director (MD) for acts like Janet Jackson, has died. The cause of death is currently unknown for the 41-year-old.

Jones’ wife, Brusher Jones, confirmed his death on social media. “I am still speechless. I am heartbroken. I am lost,” Brusher Jones wrote. “My husband @mrjoness3 , my best friend, my headache, my confidante. I truly do not understand. I know God doesn’t make mistakes.. but why???”

Brusher Jones thanked loved ones for their texts and well wishes regarding Daniel Jones’ passing. “Please just give me a little time. I just don’t have the energy right now. I miss him so much already..I don’t know what to do.”

Musician Daniel Jones. (Screenshot from YouTube WBAA)

Daniel Jones served as MD of Jackson’s “State of the World Tour” in 2017 and, most recently, her “Together Again Tour,” which wrapped last month. On July 20, Jackson posted heartfelt thoughts about the late MD to her Instagram page.

“Daniel Jones was more than an incredible talent; he was a brother, an energy, a light,” Jackson wrote, accompanied by a photo of Jones smiling. “While his time here with us was cut short, his memory will live on strong and forever.”

Along with Jackson, Daniel Jones worked as an MD for Justin Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods Tour” in 2018. Timberlake also posted a tribute to him on social media, saying he was a “spark plug of energy and joy” and an “incredible musician.”

“Nobody will ever be better at hyping me up in the pre-show huddle up and holding us all down on those keys,” Timberlake wrote.

In addition to working as an MD, Daniel Jones has credits as a songwriter and composer for artists like Beyoncé and Rihanna. He leaves behind his wife, their son DJ, 12, and stepson Zadrian, 21.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!