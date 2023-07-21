Vivica A. Fox says there’s ‘no beef’ between her, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Fox criticized Jada Pinkett Smith last June over her lack of accountability when she spoke about her husband slapping Chris Rock.

Vivica A. Fox says there is no beef with Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith over her critical comments about the couple following the infamous Oscars slap.

“Can I say, there’s no beef,” Foxx said on Wednesday’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” episode, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Will Smith and actress Vivica Fox pose backstage at VH1’s Big In 2003 Awards on Nov. 20, 2003, at Universal City in Los Angeles. (Photo By Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

“I just said, ‘Due to the situation that happened, just take accountability so that everyone can then move forward.’ I love Jada, I love Will, I love their whole family. I don’t have beef with them,” she added.

Fox also noted that she is unaware of any bad blood the Smiths may have with her.

Fox criticized Pinkett Smith last June over her lack of “accountability as a partner” when the actress spoke about her husband slapping Rock at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022.

“Will Smith was defending her honor, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended,” Fox said in June 2022 appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show,” ET reports.

“Also, let’s not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad.”

Pinkett Smith reflected on the controversial moment during a “Red Table Talk episode,” saying, “…my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.

She added, “The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring this thing called life together.”

On “WWHL,” Fox also addressed Nick Cannon’s criticism about her being open to reuniting with her ex, rapper 50 Cent, The Messenger reports.

“You can, like, fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago,” Cannon said on the “Daily Cannon Show” podcast. “That’s a different Fif than this fat ni— that’s walking around now.”

The “Wild ‘n Out” host continued, “He is fat! He look like he got a pack of hot dogs in the back of his neck. You lookin’ at them pictures from ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’, now it’s get thick or die fryin’!”

Foxx responded on “WWHL,” noting that she has no idea why her “friend” called her out.

“I really don’t get the whole meaning of it. I mean he was talking about one of my exes and then threw me in the batch. So you know, Nick. It was just not cool. But you know what, if you want to talk, call me,” Fox said on “WWHL.”

