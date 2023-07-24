Drake promotes forthcoming album by wearing dog masks

Drake was spotted twice in New York wearing different dog masks, likely part of the rollout for his forthcoming album, "For All the Dogs."

Drake is in album mode and has a new marketing approach. He’s been seen wearing dog masks in public, a likely nod to the album title, “For All the Dogs.”

The superstar rapper was seen on Saturday wearing a gray bulldog mask as he was leaving a New York City hotel, according to People. Drake wore a Rottweiler mask a few days before while in New York.

The Grammy winner was in the Big Apple promoting his upcoming shows with 21 Savage on the It’s All a Blur Tour and also their 2022 collaborative album, “Her Loss.” The two scheduled a run of seven concerts in New York, four at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and three at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan.

Drake performs in January at the Apollo Theater in New York. He was back in the Big Apple last week, with reported sightings of him in dog masks. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

During a July 20 show at the Barclays Center, Drake told fans that his new album is only “a couple of weeks” away from release. Last month, the “In My Feelings” rapper announced that a new album called “For All the Dogs” would coincide with his first book of poetry, “Titles Ruin Everything, A Stream of Consciousness by Kenza Samir and Aubrey Graham.”

On the book’s website, titlesruineverything.com, a message reads, “I made an album to go with the book; They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me; FOR ALL THE DOGS.” The album is the follow-up to Drake’s 2022 solo album, “Honestly, Nevermind,” an experimentation that leaned heavily into electronic dance music.

As part of the promotion leading up to the release of “Her Loss,” Drake and 21 Savage staged somewhat of an anti-rollout, spoofing promotional runs of artists. The two posted video clips of a fake “Howard Stern Show” interview, an intro to a fake NPR “Tiny Desk” concert and a fake Vogue magazine cover story.

