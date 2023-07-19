Blac Chyna, sober for 10 months, stays focused on the Bible, working out

Chyna, who has also openly discussed reversing many cosmetic procedures as part of her transformation, says she's "healing my mind, body and soul."

Blac Chyna recently celebrated another milestone as part of her wellness journey, People reports.

The mother of two is “10 months sober,” she announced on Instagram on July 14. Chyna — born Angela White — also said she is “clean eating, working out, staying in the word (Bible), healing my mind, body and soul. My Inner light.”

Blac Chyna attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium in February in Pasadena, California. The mother of two is “10 months sober,” she announced last week on Instagram. (Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

The video shows her smiling while Elderbrook and Bob Moses’ song “Inner Light” plays in the background.

The reality TV star recently shared footage of her empowering speech at the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College graduation ceremony last month, theGrio reported. Chyna, who received a degree from the school, captioned the clip: “The degree of Doctor of Humanities is an honorary degree awarded to those who have distinguished themselves through humanitarian and philanthropic contributions to society.”

“God has never given up on me,” she told the crowd at the graduation.

In recent months, Chyna has openly discussed reversing many cosmetic procedures as part of her transformation.

“As y’all know, I’m changing my life and changing my ways,” she revealed on Instagram.

In addition to sobriety, the 35-year-old previously explained to her 17.2 million IG followers that she was reducing her “buttocks” and “also my breasts,” removing her Satanic tattoos and deactivating her OnlyFans account, where she allegedly made millions, 21 Ninety reports.

Blac Chyna showed off her new face in March after having her facial fillers dissolved. As theGrio reported, she said they made her look like the Jigsaw killer from the horror film “Saw.”

“Honestly, I’m just tired of the look, and it’s just not flattering,” she explained to a doctor in an IG video showing her visiting a medical clinic. “It’s not what I look like. It totally changed my face.”

