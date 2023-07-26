Snoop Dogg shows support for striking actors by canceling ‘Doggystyle’ concerts

“Snoop Dogg & Friends: 30th Anniversary of Doggystyle,” a pair of concerts at the Hollywood Bowl, are now canceled, after Snoop originally postponed the shows from June to October due to the WGA and SAG/AFTRA strikes.

Snoop Dogg has canceled two concerts at the Hollywood Bowl to show solidarity with WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikers, according to a statement the 16-time Grammy nominee released on his Instagram page.

“We regret to inform you that due to the ongoing strike and the uncertainty of when this will be over, we need to cancel the Hollywood Bowl show,” Snoop’s statement read.

The statement continued, “We continue to stand in solidarity with all of our brothers and sisters in the WGA and SAG/AFTRA during this difficult time and remain hopeful that the AMPTP will come back to the negotiating table with a REAL proposal and we can all get back to work.”

(Left to right) Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show, on Feb.13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In May, the Los Angeles Philharmonic announced the pair of Hollywood Bowl concerts, “Snoop Dogg & Friends: 30th Anniversary of Doggystyle,” to celebrate his 1993 debut album.

Dr. Dre, Snoop’s longtime collaborator and the producer of “Doggystyle,” would produce the shows, featuring performances by Snoop with special guests. Snoop and his guests were to be backed by The ReCollective Orchestra, conducted by Grammy Award-winner Derrick Hodge.

The original dates for the Hollywood Bowl shows were June 27 and 28. However, in early June, Snoop postponed the shows to Oct. 20 and 21 in solidarity with the WGA strike. “Me and Dr. Dre, we stand in solidarity with the writers,” Snoop said in a video message on Instagram.

The WGA went on strike in early May, while the SGA joined them with a strike of its own earlier this month. This is the first actors’ strike since 1980.

“Doggystyle,” released via Death Row Records, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album charts in 1993. Including hits like “Gin and Juice” and “Who Am I (What’s My Name),” “Doggystyle” went on to get certified four times platinum, remaining Snoop’s biggest-selling album to date.

