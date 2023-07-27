Daymond John of ‘Shark Tank’ gets permanent restraining order against 3 former contestants

The "Shark Tank" personality first filed for the restraining order in May following a Los Angeles Times article in which the contestants detailed "nightmare" business dealings.

Daymond John of Shark Tank now has a permanent restraining order against a family of former contestants on the popular reality competition series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, John first filed the restraining order in May of this year against contestants who appeared on the series in 2014. Al “Bubba” Baker and his daughter, Brittani, and wife, Sabrina, appeared on the show nine years ago behind their product, Bubba’s Q Boneless Ribs.

Daymond John attends the 2022 Webby Awards in New York City. This week, the “Shark Tank” panelist obtained a permanent restraining order against the show’s former contestants. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

In federal court in New Jersey last week, a judge granted the order that makes permanent the temporary restraining order John was granted in May. The Bakers are now not allowed to make any “disparaging” comments regarding John, his company, DF Ventures, and are barred from “encouraging others, directly or indirectly,” to make such comments,” per Entertainment Weekly. Additionally, they also must remove their social media posts detailing their business dealings with John, which they described as a “nightmare.”

The Bakers revealed their soured business relationship with John earlier this year in a piece in the Los Angeles Times. They alleged in the article and through social media posts that John was cutting them out of profits and misleading them while trying to seize control of their business.

Referring to the granted restraining order as a “a moment of vindication,” Daymond told the outlet through a spokesperson, “The actual facts, the record, and the federal judge’s opinion have confirmed that I did not and could not have committed any wrongdoing. Let this be a reminder of the importance of the truth in an age of misinformation and clickbait. I have always upheld transparency and honesty throughout my journey as an entrepreneur.”

