It’s Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, and we’re still not paid fairly. Let’s reclaim the money we’ve missed.

In 2023, Black women still make 67 cents for each dollar most white men make — but we're not powerless in reclaiming our time and pay.

Loading the player...

Welp, we finally made it. July 27, 2023, represents the extra number of days into the current year that a Black woman must work to earn the same amount that a white, non-Hispanic man earned by the end of 2022. It’s Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, and I’m tired just thinking about it.

In 2023, Black women still make 67 cents for each dollar most white men make. (Photo: AdobeStock)

Black Women’s Equal Pay Day is about the dollars and cents; however, it’s also about time lost, opportunities drained, and the extreme fatigue we endure just to catch up. Black women working full-time, year-round, are paid 67 cents for every dollar paid to non-Hispanic white men, according to the National Women’s Law Center. Altogether, all earners (including part-time and seasonal) are paid 64 cents over the course of an average Black woman’s career. That loss of income adds up to almost a million dollars compared to white men.

Think about that. Nearly a million dollars; money that could be passed down to our kids and grandkids, invested in properties, used for better neighborhoods, more trips, more security. I’m not saying it would solve everything, but we can’t pretend that isn’t life-changing money, if spent wisely. This is what we’re missing out on when we talk about the wage gap for Black women.

Tyrona Heath, a speaker, author, and community builder who explores topics at the intersection of behavioral science, diversity, equity, inclusion, and transformation, says closing the wage gap happens by being armed with information and empowered to start asking questions.

“It can start with an online search. Just being aware, given your geography, given your level, your role, etc. Is your salary comparable to what the online average salary data is indicating?” said Heath.

“I would say another big thing is, we may not have grown up talking about finances within our families, but times are different now, and we can tap into our networks, we can ask around, and we can ask our colleagues how much are people making in similar roles. And so if you notice a discrepancy there, you may be underpaid,” added Heath.

If you’ve been in a position for a while and are content, you may still be leaving money on the table. Heath notes that since your start date, your responsibilities have likely increased and you may be working on bigger, more complex projects. Ask yourself, does your pay represent that growth?

“You have to be mindful that as your role gets bigger and as you add additional responsibilities, to revisit the conversation of your salary because you may be underpaid from that standpoint,” said Heath.

There’s a theme here. No one is going to close the pay gap for us. Having a national day highlighting the disparity is great, but as with most things, change starts with us. We must learn how to advocate for ourselves effectively. And in this case, that means, for many of us, we need to start having some uncomfortable conversations about our money.

“There’s a muscle to build around getting comfortable having financial conversations,” said Heath. “Not making it a taboo topic and normalizing that we can talk about it being taboo only protects people with more of it.”

“Take time to connect with friends, where you just talk about finances; maybe within your family and with your colleagues, so you begin to get more confident around the conversation and using the language of finances,” she suggested.

To get the conversation going, Heath says, first recognize your worth and value. Remember, you were hired because you deliver something valuable to the organization. Also, remember it’s in the company’s best interest not to have a considerable pay gap and discrepancies between people on the same team Then, come to the conversation with good energy — it will make a difference.

“What you don’t want in your communication is for the person sitting across the table from you — whether it’s your manager, an HR person, or whoever it is that you’re having this conversation with, you don’t want your language to shut the conversation down. What you want is to have a conversation that opens up their listening, and allows them to step into your shoes and understand what it’s like to be you,” said Heath.

Heath suggests these conversation starters:

“My intent today is to understand where things are to chart my path forward.”

Also, turning the tables and putting the manager in your shoes is a nice way to level the playing field. After all, it’s true. Everybody wants to be paid fairly.

Try making this sentence your own:

“I know, if you were me, you would have the same conversation.”

Finally, I encourage you to put some of what you read into action. What if, on Black Women’s Equal Pay Day, we all decided to send that email or drop into our manager’s office to start the conversation around our salaries? Let’s go after every dollar owed to us, and maybe we can move the needle every year so that when my 3-year-old is in her 30s, this day doesn’t even exist.

I’m hopeful…a girl can dream, right?

Letisha Bereola is a media expert and former award-winning news anchor who specializes in writing, podcasting, speaking, and producing. As the CEO and Founder of Paradigm Media Group, Letisha launches media brands for changemakers and industry leaders who want to amplify their voices through podcasting and video content. Follow updates on Letisha through her podcast, “AUDACITY” or on Instagram: @letishabereola.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.