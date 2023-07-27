​​Rihanna’s double delight: A Savage x Fenty maternity capsule and Fenty x Puma comeback

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty launches an inclusive maternity line, while Fenty x Puma teases a fall 2023 return.

Throughout her pregnancies, Rihanna has embraced her sex appeal; now, you can too. This week, Savage x Fenty announced the upcoming launch of its new maternity capsule collection.

Rihanna attends Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on Nov. 8, 2022, in Simi Valley, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

Inspired by the brand’s bestselling styles, the new collection includes new mommy-friendly detailing like convenient front-facing straps, a nursing sling with a neck and underarm opening, nursing clasps, and more. Among these renditions of existing styles, the brand is introducing a new cotton maternity bralette offering extra support and comfort for new and expecting mothers. The Savage x Fenty Cotton maternity bra comes in the brand’s navy blue, platinum gray, and black caviar shades; the floral lace and Savage Not Sorry styles will be available in black caviar and lavender.

Like all Savage x Fenty collections, the maternity line will range from size XS to 4X. In addition to intimates, the collection reportedly features a graphic tee shirt that reads “Make More Babies.” Designed by the brand’s founder, the collection mirrors the sartorial energy Rihanna has exuded throughout her pregnancy. From baggy tees to couture to sexy lingerie sets showing off her baby bump, Rihanna has added her own flair to maternity style.

However, as her partner and co-parent A$AP Rocky rhymed, Rihanna has always been a “fashion killa.” Whether walking the carpet of the Met Gala or the bustling streets of New York or Los Angeles, Rihanna turns heads through her unique looks, making her a consistent trendsetter.

In 2014, the award-winning artist announced a collaboration with Puma, “Fenty x Puma.” The partnership was her first major foray into fashion, garnering popularity as the star introduced modern classics like the “Creeper” sneaker and hosted fashion shows during New York and Paris Fashion Weeks.

Five years after the release of its last collection, Fenty x Puma is reportedly making a return. As previously reported by theGrio, the athleisure brand teased the partnership’s comeback via Instagram in March. Since then, neither Riri nor Puma has said much more; however, WWD reports the highly anticipated Fenty x Puma collaboration will return sometime in September with plans to drop other “Rihanna-related products” in November and December.

In the meantime, fans can shop the Savage x Fenty maternity collection starting Aug. 9 online and in person at Savage x Fenty retail stores and the Babylist showroom in Beverly Hills, California.

