The Rise: Meet architect in the making Joi Wood

Joi Wood is a rising senior at Howard University and an architect in training who hopes to build sustainable schools for underserved communities.

The Rise: Color of S.T.E.M. is a journey of innovation and exploration of incomparable HBCU students in S.T.E.M. fields leading the charge and paying it forward in their communities.

For our second episode of theGrio’s new series, “The Rise: Color of S.T.E.M.,” theGrio sat down with Howard University student Joi Wood for an insightful conversation about the importance of sustainable architecture in our communities. Hailing from Charlotte, North Carolina, Wood spent her pre-college years enjoying road trips through the mountains and to the beachside with friends. Through her outdoor adventures, she developed a love of the arts and photography. But how did she discover her love of S.T.E.M., an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math.

“My mom was an electrical engineer, and I got to witness her incredible work,” she shared.

Initially, Wood admits she wasn’t too intrigued with the more standard subjects of S.T.E.M. However, she soon learned S.T.E.M. was so much more than she realized, eventually leading her to find a particular subject area that piqued her interest.

“When I learned that architecture was included in S.T.E.M., I said, ‘Yes, this is perfect for me,” Wood beamed.

Joi Wood (Photo: Creative Thought Media for theGrio)

With a path in sight, she pursued her higher education at Howard University (HU! YOU KNOW!). As an H.U. legacy, Wood was intentional in her decision to attend an HBCU.

“Howard really felt like home to me, and it was important for me to step out of my comfort zone and be surrounded by people who look like me,” she explained.

As an architecture major, Wood spent her first two years studying the foundations of architecture, which extend far beyond mere aesthetics. She also built her network within the bustling architectural scene in Washington, D.C., filled with Black architects and began to find her purpose – developing her commitment to building sustainable schools in underserved communities.

“I really want to use my education at Howard to give back to the community,” Wood explained. “The Howard architecture program is so community-based and community-oriented; they don’t fail to remind us what we’re doing in the class directly affects the people around us.”

Wood’s dedication to impactful work earned her a 2023 Gensler Rising Black Designer scholarship, an award dedicated to design for racial equality and inclusiveness in architecture for communities and cities.

“What I build and what I design is for those people in those spaces,” said Wood.

What’s some advice Wood has for fellow aspiring architects?

Prioritize mental health Manage your time Get some sleep

Most importantly, be graceful with yourself.

