Donald and Stephen Glover to write ‘Star Wars’- related series ‘Lando;’ Justin Simien departs

The upcoming series was first announced in 2020 with the "Dear White People" creator attached.

Donald and Stephen Glover are headed to a galaxy far, far away. According to a Variety report, the brothers have signed on to write “Lando,” the upcoming Disney+ series based on the beloved “Star Wars” character of the same name.

The Glover brothers, Stephen (left) and Donald, are seen in June 2018 at an FX “Atlanta Robbin’ Season” event in North Hollywood, California. The brothers have signed to write “Lando,” a series based on the “Star Wars” character. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As theGrio previously reported, Justin Simien (“Dear White People,” “Haunted Mansion”) was tapped to develop the series about Lando Calrissian back in 2020 when it was first announced. Now, per the Variety report, the Glover brothers will be writing the series alone.

Billy Dee Williams originated the role of Lando in the beloved “Star Wars” films “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi.” In 2018’s “Solo,” a “Star Wars” prequel film based on a young Han Solo, Donald Glover played a younger version of Lando, an experience he told Variety this year he would love to have again.

“I would love to play Lando again,” he told the outlet in April, “It’s a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it.”

While the nature of Simien’s departure has yet to be made clear, the director and writer recently opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about his work on “Lando” just this week, revealing that he was still attached but “didn’t really know” the state of the project.

Director Justin Simien, seen this week at a UK screening of Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” in London, is no longer part of the “Lando” project. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures UK)

He told the outlet, “The last thing I was told was that they loved it but needed to put a pin in it until they could figure out everybody’s availability. I haven’t investigated further, but I’m not an idiot. I’m not alone in that experience.”

He added, “But I can’t help but wonder, ‘Am I too Black? Am I too queer? And people just don’t want to say that?’ Because it seems like I develop things with these companies and they just never happen for reasons unknown.”

