Emmys officially delayed from original September airdate

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards have been pushed amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood.

The Emmys will not air in September. After weeks of speculation, the September date for the yearly celebration of the best in television has been postponed while the strikes in Hollywood rage on.

Sheryl Lee Ralph, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award for “Abbott Elementary,” poses in the press room during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were scheduled for Sept. 18 on Fox, as theGrio previously reported, with nominees from hit shows like “Abbott Elementary” and “Succession” set to descend upon the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. According to Variety, vendors for the Emmys were informed that the show would not be held in September, with a new date yet to be announced.

Per Variety, this is the first postponement of the Primetime Emmys since 2001. The 9/11 terrorist attacks and “initial military action in Afghanistan” moved the date from September to November of that year.

While an official date has not been set, Variety reported earlier this month that Fox has been eyeing a January air date.

The Emmys postponement joins the widespread delays in TV show and film production caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA walkouts. Due to the strikes, specifically the SAG-AFTRA strike, actors cannot do any promotion for their on-camera work, including attending award shows, red carpets, and junkets, making a star-studded event like the Emmys hard to pull off.

As theGrio previously reported, the Emmy nominations this year celebrated some of the year’s buzziest and most well-received shows. “Abbott Elementary” earned acting nominations for main cast members Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph, while Ayo Edebiri and Jessica Williams earned nominations for their work in shows “The Bear” and “Shrinking,” respectively.

The Creative Arts Emmys, which focuses on artistic and technical achievements in television, were set to take place on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10 but will now be held at an unannounced later date.

