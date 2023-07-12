Emmys: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ Dominique Fishback earn nominations

Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Janelle James earned nominations in the comedy category, while Dominique Fishback nabbed her first nomination for her work in "Swarm."

“Abbott Elementary,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and more have earned Emmy nominations! The 2023 Emmys are officially on the way, set to honor the biggest and brightest moments in television during the past year.

On Wednesday morning, actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chairman and CEO Frank Scherma announced the nominees for the upcoming ceremony. Currently the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are set to be held on Sept. 18 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, with plans to broadcast live on Fox at 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson, winners for “Abbott Elementary,” attend the 74th Primetime Emmys Governor’s Gala at Microsoft Theater on Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As Variety reported this week, however, both Fox and the television academy have been “locked in a debate” over when to air the annual awards show. Per the report, the Academy wants the show to air in November while Fox “appears set on a January airdate.” All of the news surrounding the Emmys also comes during the current WGA strike that kicked off in May of this year.

Earning various nominations in the comedy category is “Abbott Elementary,” ABC’s critical and ratings darling from the mind of Quinta Brunson. In addition to a nomination for comedy series, the mockumentary sitcom also nabbed nominations for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Brunson), Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Tyler James Williams) and Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series (Janelle James, Sheryl Lee Ralph).

Ayo Edebiri, who has earned raves for her performance on Hulu’s “The Bear,” received a nomination in the comedy category alongside James and Ralph. Jessica Williams also joins these actresses in the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category with a nomination for her work in “Shrinking.”

Niecy Nash speaks onstage during Netflix’s Niecy Nash In Conversation at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on June 2, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix)

Niecy Nash-Betts scored a nomination for her role in “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Nash-Betts played the titular serial killer’s neighbor in the series. In another exciting nomination, Dominique Fishback got a nomination or her acclaimed performance in “Swarm” on Prime Video.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” once again nabbed a nomination for Reality Competition Program. As TheGrio previously reported, we predicted the beloved reality series would get some nominations, as it currently has a total of 26 Emmys and just came off a received 15th season.

In a press release sent to theGrio following the nominations announcement, RuPaul said in a statement, “In these dark political times, the Television Academy’s gracious recognition of RuPaul’s Drag Race is a bright light. Thank you for the love.”

Check out the full list of nominees here.

