24-year-old electrocuted after jumping into infamous Lake Lanier

A family member did CPR on Thomas Milner until first responders arrived and rushed the 24-year-old to Northside Hospital Forsyth. He died there the following day.

A 24-year-old man is dead after jumping into Lake Lanier in Georgia from his family’s dock.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Thomas Milner was electrocuted after jumping into the lake on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. He was heard screaming for help, they said.

It’s unclear what caused the water to become electrified.

In this 2016 photo, Radko Jonas jumps into Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Georgia, to retrieve a life vest that blew away. Thomas Milner was electrocuted after jumping into the lake on Thursday at 5:30 p.m., according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. (Photo by David Goldman/AP, File)

A family friend attempted to use a ladder to rescue Milner from the water but failed. Then, one of the nearby neighbors arrived in a boat, and another person dove into the water to help. He allegedly described a searing feeling that he understood to be an electric shock.

After swimming ashore to turn off the electrical box, the man returned to the sea to help Milner get onto the dock.

According to The AJC, any electrical fixture, such as a dock light or an electric boat ramp, can leak current into the water.

Newsweek reported that several instances of missing persons and fatalities have led some individuals to believe Lake Lanier, which was built in the 1950s, is haunted. More than 160 fatalities associated with the lake have been documented since 1994.

