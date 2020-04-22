McDonald’s gifting ‘Thank You Meals’ to first responders, medical workers

The burger purveyor wants to do their part to help essential workers

In an effort to show their gratitude for those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, McDonald’s has announced that it will be gifting free “Thank You Meals” to first responders and health care workers

According to USA Today, the fast food juggernaut announced this week that from April 22nd to May 5th health care employees, law enforcement, firefighters, and paramedics can get a free meal nationwide available at the drive-thru or for carryout at participating restaurants.

READ MORE: Kentucky sees highest spike in coronavirus cases after protests

In a press release, the company the meals will be served during breakfast, lunch, and dinner in a Happy Meal box, “in the hopes of bringing a smile along with delicious food.”

“We have been inspired by the way our franchisees have been going above and beyond to support their local communities throughout this trying time,” said Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA. “I couldn’t be more proud of how our company, franchisees and supplier partners have come together to give back to those who are working tirelessly for our country. That is truly our McDonald’s system at its best.”

As for the health and safety of their own employees, the restaurant chain explains, “McDonald’s employees are the heart of the business, and their health and safety has been, and will continue to be, the company’s top priority. McDonald’s has implemented nearly 50 new safety measures to ensure the well-being of its employees, and is continuing to explore additional safety steps in accordance with guidance issued by local and national health authorities including the CDC.”

READ MORE: Shake Shack returning $10M coronavirus loan meant for smaller companies