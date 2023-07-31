Saint-Maximin becomes the latest player to swap the Premier League for Saudi Pro League

The influx of top names to Saudi Arabia’s Pro League shows no sign of abating.

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Allan Saint-Maximin became the latest player Sunday to swap the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League after leaving Newcastle to join Al-Ahli on a four-year deal.

The former France youth international spent four years at St. James’ Park and departs for an undisclosed fee.

Allan Saint-Maximin looks on after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on May 22, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Saint-Maximin will team up with former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, ex-Manchester City player Riyad Mahrez and former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at Al-Ahli as the influx of top names to Saudi Arabia shows no sign of abating.

The 26-year-old Saint-Maximin scored 13 goals across 124 appearances for the Magpies, but the winger has struggled with injuries in recent seasons.

The deal to sell Saint-Maximin has drawn criticism with the Saudi Public Investment Fund having the majority ownership in both Newcastle and Al-Ahli.

“Everyone at Newcastle United thanks Allan for his contribution to the club and community and extends best wishes for the next chapter in his career,” Newcastle said in a statement confirming his departure.

