At 60, Vanessa Williams says ‘not yet’ to plastic surgery and invasive cosmetic procedures

“I don’t want to do it,” says Vanessa Williams regarding plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures like fillers.

Invasive cosmetic procedures are at the bottom of Vanessa Williams’ to-do list.

During the Broadway opening of “The Cottage,” the 60-year-old actress and singer revealed to Page Six she has no intentions of getting plastic surgery anytime soon.

Vanessa Williams attends “The Cottage” Broadway Opening Night at Hayes Theater on July 24, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

“No, no, no, no, not yet. I don’t want to do it,” said Williams, per People magazine. “That would be the one thing that I would probably put off for the very last thing.”

In March, the award-winning star celebrated her 60th birthday with a 10-day getaway in the Bahamas with family and friends, which she says inspired her wellness journey: “I’m like, ‘Damn it. I’m going to get in shape. I’m going to eat right. I’m going to work my ass off.”

In addition to kickboxing and weight lifting, Williams is open to using non-invasive cosmetic treatments to maintain her appearance. Though the star reportedly does not use fillers, she’s no stranger to Botox, which she uses to target smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Additionally, Williams shares that she’s open to exploring new gentle procedures.

“The technology now for lifting, sculpting, tightening is incredible. And there’s a machine for anything,” Williams told Page Six. “I just got a microcurrent thing for your neck, it was called Forma, and it’s like a total package facial.”

While the “Ugly Betty” star wants to keep her body right and tight, she emphasizes that she does not ever “want to look like somebody else.” Since turning 60, Williams says she’s “just loving life” and reminds the world of the beauty of aging. In an industry that stigmatizes aging, Williams reflected on reaching her newest milestone during an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“It’s a privilege. There’s a sense of ease. The older you get, the less you care about what everybody else has to say,” said Williams. “You’re living in your own glory. You accept yourself, you give yourself grace, and you don’t beat yourself up the way we do when we’re in our 20s and 30s, [thinking] ‘I’ve gotta do this, I’ve gotta be this, I gotta please people.'”

Having a successful career and several milestones under her belt since becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America in 1983, Williams reportedly says her perspective on aging changes daily.

“Well, this is who I am, and this is what I need to be,” said Williams, per People. “So I embrace what I have, sometimes it’s a struggle, but I embrace it, and I look for science to help me maintain.”

