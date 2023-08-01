Disney+ drops ‘Loki’ trailer with Jonathan Majors as Kang

The trailer comes months after Majors' arrest on several charges including assault in March and swirling abuse allegations following a recent story in Rolling Stone.

Loading the player...

“Loki” is coming back. The popular MCU Disney+ series is returning to the streamer for season two, with Jonathan Majors appearing as Kang the Conqueror amid an ongoing criminal case and abuse allegations.

Jonathan Majors attends the CREED III HBCU fan screening presented by MGM Studios at Regal Atlantic Station on Feb. 23, 2023, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for MGM Studios)

The time-traveling Disney+ series, based on the character of the same name, received rave reviews in its first season in 2021. Starring Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson and more, the show follows a “variant” of the titular character, who was killed in “Avengers: Infinity War” as he works for the “Time Variance Authority,” who monitors the various “timelines” of the universe.

The first season came to a close, as theGrio previously reported, with a surprise appearance from Jonathan Majors, his first as Kang the Conqueror. Since then, Majors appeared as the main villain in this year’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and is set to become the main MCU villain for the current “phase” in the franchise.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kang is “a key antagonist said to appear in about half the episodes” of the upcoming season. The trailer teases Kang’s involvement, with Loki asking, “How do you choose who lives or dies?” Majors’ character then seemingly replies, “Make the hard choice.”

Check out the trailer below:

As theGrio previously reported, Majors was arrested on several charges including assault last March in the Chelsea area of Manhattan. His case is set to go to trial on Aug. 3. Since the arrest, Rolling Stone published an article surrounding various abuse allegations associated with Majors, with over two dozen sources detailing his past, going back as far as his days at Yale University.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!