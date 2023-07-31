‘Big Boss’ Keke Palmer enters her ‘blonde ambition’ era

"That time I went blonde," says polymath Keke Palmer, showing off a platinum blonde hairstyle on social media.

Loading the player...

You know what they say: “Blondes have more fun.” And it looks like Keke Palmer might want to join the club.

Keke Palmer attends the 2023 Fragrance Foundation Awards at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on June 15, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

This weekend, the multi-hyphenate star and mother posted a selfie on Instagram showcasing a new look. Palmer showed off a voluminous blonde up-do and soft-glam makeup look in what appeared to be a behind-the-scenes photo.

As fans admired the star’s new look, many compared Palmer to the blockbuster “Barbie” and Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.

“Baby,” commented one user. “This is Keke Monroe.”

“If Keke doesn’t do nothing else, she gone serve looks 24/7,” added another user.

In true Black girl fashion, Palmer has never been afraid to try a new hairstyle. From faux locs to curls to bundles, box braids, and bangs, Palmer has steadily tried out new looks, especially since giving birth to her baby boy, Leodis.

In fact, “Big Boss Keke” has garnered a lot of attention for her postpartum fashion. While most fans have been loving the star’s sartorial choices, the man presumed to be her biggest fan, her partner and co-parent Darius Jackson, wasn’t as supportive. Earlier this month, the couple went viral after Jackson shared his disapproval of Palmer’s outfit during a girls’ night out at Usher’s residency.

Since the public backlash for his comment: “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” Jackson discreetly deactivated and reactivated his social media pages, removing photos featuring Palmer. The couple has since ceased to follow each other on social media.

Though Palmer has yet to directly address the discourse surrounding Jackson’s comments, she is not oblivious to the buzz surrounding her relationship status. Ultimately, Palmer seems to be living unapologetically, hence why she holds the crown as the internet’s favorite homegirl.

“There was a moment in my life where I was like, ya know, can I be myself? The moment where you overthink s**t,” said Palmer per theGrio. “I guess you just get to the point where I want my life to be my own life.”

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. TheGrio’s Black Podcast Network is free too. Download theGrio mobile apps today! Listen to ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.