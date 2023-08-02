Myzelle Law, young athlete with big dreams, dies of heat-related injuries at football practice

Law had dreams of working for ESPN and devoted himself to starting a foundation to help kids.

Myzelle Law, a beloved student-athlete at MidAmerica Nazarene University, passed away over the weekend from heat-related injuries, the school confirmed Sunday, Fox 4 reports.

Law’s parents said he banged his knee against another defensive lineman during practice on July 22 at the Kansas school. The athlete went to the locker room and minutes later was found experiencing symptoms of a seizure. His body temperature reached 108 degrees.

Myzelle Law, 19, got sick during football practice July 22 and died about a week later from heat-related injuries. (Credit: YouTube/FOX4 News Kansas City)

After a week of fighting at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Law died on July 30, according to the family’s GoFundMe account. Friends of the Law family established the GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for the medical and funeral costs.

“A life taken so young is devastating,” MNU athletic director Todd Garrett said in a statement.

“This young man was truly special. Our thoughts and support go out to his family, friends and fellow students,” Garrett added.

The sophomore was a defensive lineman on the MNU football team and “known for his talent on the field and his kind-hearted nature off the field,” the school announcement read following Law’s death.

University president David Spittal said, the school community “is saddened and grieving the news of Myzelle’s passing. We believe God’s love has embraced him even as we mourn his loss. We extend our condolences and continued prayers to his family, friends and teammates.”

After attending Blue Valley North High School, Law received a football scholarship to play at MidAmerica Nazarene. The university described him in its news release as a remarkable individual who positively impacted his teammates, coaches and fellow students.

“His best friends would tell us he was the one kid out of all his age group that would be like, ‘I love you, man,'” Law’s father, Paul Law, said, according to Fox 4.

“Suddenly they can be gone and it’s not a great feeling at all,” the grieving father added.

Law had dreams of working for ESPN and devoted himself to starting Gorilla Bear, a foundation he was planning to help kids pay for sports camps, shoes and uniforms.

“He was getting the steps together, but he never got to finish it,” his father said, according to Fox 4.

To honor their son, Law’s parents intend to continue working on the foundation to carry on his memory.

The university said it will announce the family’s burial arrangements once they are available.

