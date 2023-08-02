Jamie Foxx celebrates sister Deidra’s birthday in post: ‘You are magical’

Foxx gave his sister a shoutout on his Instagram page, writing that had "she not made the decisions" she made, he would have "lost his life," seemingly referencing the actor's medical scare earlier this year.

Jamie Foxx is giving his sister some birthday love on social media! The Academy Award-winning actor took to Instagram on Aug. 1 to celebrate his sister Deidra Dixon, sharing a heartfelt caption to his millions of followers.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister,” he wrote in the post. “You are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses,” he added while referencing Leo season.

Jamie Foxx attends the “Creed III” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on Feb.15, 2023, in London. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

“And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would’ve lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis.”

He told his followers to “swipe left,” to see the numerous photos he uploaded of his sister. The heartfelt post has over 100,000 likes so far on the app.

As theGrio previously reported, Foxx’s younger sister DeOndra Dixon passed away in 2020 at age 36.

Per People Magazine, this post is Foxx’s first since his video on July 22, in which he opened up about his recent medical complication this year. As theGrio previously reported, Foxx was first hospitalized in April. Information was slow to trickle out regarding his health status, which led to much speculation, something that Foxx said in the video was a deliberate choice on his family’s part.

“Y’all know they kept it airtight, didn’t let nothing out,” he said to the camera. “They protected me and that’s what I hope that everyone could have and moments like these.”

You can watch Foxx’s video here.

