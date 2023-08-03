8 things to do to save on back-to-school shopping this year

With inflation still driving up the price of school supplies, we’ve gathered eight back-to-school shopping hacks to help you save this year.

Earlier in the summer, experts claimed this back-to-school shopping season was on target to show a record decline in sales. Then reports emerged projecting this year to be the most expensive on record. One thing they all seem to agree on is that inflation, whether driving up the price or cutting the budget short, is still having a major impact on American spending.

Per USA Today, Deloitte projects average spending in the U.S. per child to be $597 this year, compared to $661 in 2022. Meanwhile, the National Retail Federation estimates families with K-12 children are gearing up to spend $890.07, on average.

Families with college students are expected to spend an average of $1,366.95 per student, more than $167 higher than last year.

According to USA Today, the contrasting averages are due to timing; new reports claiming spending is up are responding to consumer trends. Apparently, spending is back up. Following a 4.2% rise in the early spring, consumer spending grew by 1.6% in the April–June 2023 period, as the Commerce Department reported last week.

While the experts are divided, prices remain high, and consumers still have school supply lists to satisfy. How should they navigate the uncertain waters? Below, we have gathered eight suggestions for how consumers can hack their back-to-school shopping experience to cut costs.

Shop your own home first

No child likes to ask for something and then hear, “What do we already have?” However, this year, they may have to embrace the wallet-friendly approach. Shopping from your own home is a great cost-saving tip for many occasions, but especially for school and office supplies. There may be some unused notebooks lying around or a fresh pack of crayons hiding out. Aren’t there always gluesticks popping up when you don’t need them? This method also applies to clothes; try on clothes and shoes to see what still fits and is in good shape before hitting the stores.

Make a plan

Before heading to the stores, it helps to have a plan. Planning goes beyond just taking the school supply list to the nearest Walmart or Target; start by noting the dates your student will need to have each supply by. From there, set a budget. It may be wise to look up any upcoming sales events or best days to go back-to-school shopping occurring in time to prepare your student for their big first day — take note of whether there are sales tax-free days in your state. Then map out when and where you’re going shopping, what you’re going to get where, and stick to your plan.

Don’t sleep on the dollar store

It’s hardly a secret that the dollar store is a great place to get just about anything without having to break the bank. If you can walk out with everything you need to throw a birthday party for under $40, you can check off nearly everything on your back-to-school shopping lists. While you may have to get specialized items like electronics elsewhere, you may be in store for major deals on notebooks, paper, pens, and pencils.

Take advantage of student discounts

College kids get to make use of some pretty sweet student discounts so long as they have a valid student ID or email. These days, they aren’t the only students who get to benefit from student discounts, as more and more retailers and brands have started offering discounts to secondary and high school students. There may be local deals in your area as well; several consumer blogs and consumer resource sites keep regularly updated lists that may be worth taking a gander at.

Shop in person versus online

Make no mistake: There are plenty of deals to be found online, but there may be in-store exclusive deals you can score without the shipping costs. Stay updated about upcoming in-store shopping events at some of your favorite retailers. And don’t forget to shop small; local mom-and-pop shops tend to have really great sales on weekends or holidays.

Compare prices before you buy

Lots of major retailers now keep their in-store inventory fully updated online. Scour the internet and newspaper ad-inserts for the best deals in your area. While comparing, you might find buying a bulk pack of crayons on Amazon is more cost-effective than at the big box store or vice versa.

Consider buying used when possible

Your student is taking up a new instrument. Meanwhile, the field hockey stick, dance shoes, and swimming goggles of yesterday’s hobbies are buried under their bed. Buy used items for your student when possible — for instance, instruments you’re not sure they’ll commit to or electronics they won’t need after one class. This goes for clothes as well. When kids’ bodies and personalities are rapidly growing, they may require a lot of clothes. Treat them to a day of label-hunting at a secondhand shop, or send out the call for gently used hand-me-downs in your family-and-friend network.

Remember, quality over quantity

From staple items like calculators to clothing, investing wisely today could prevent you from having to rebuy them in the future. Rather than purchasing as many clothing items as possible, splurge on a smaller set of quality items that won’t need to be replaced at the start of the next school year. Look for items that are made well, will hold up in the wash, and may even have a little room for your child to grow into. You will both save and teach your child the value of quality in the process; a win-win.

