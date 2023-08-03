Lizzo responds to harassment lawsuit, denies allegations of former dancers

Lizzo denied the allegations of sexual harassment from three former background dancers, saying she won't let her work be "overshadowed" by the claims.

Lizzo has responded to the lawsuit filed against her by her former dancers. She took to social media to address the allegations of sexual harassment.

Three of Lizzo’s ex-dancers, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, filed a lawsuit against the Grammy-winning singer, claiming that she fostered a hostile working environment, fat-shaming them, among other things.

Lizzo posted a statement on her Instagram page after news of the lawsuit became public. She wrote that it’s been a “gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing” few days since hearing about the claim but insists that the allegations are untrue.

Lizzo performs on stage during “The BRIT Awards 2023” on Feb. 11, 2023, at The O2 Arena in London. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

“My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

The allegations against Lizzo include sexual harassment at an Amsterdam strip club. The three women stated that Lizzo allegedly pressured and forced them to touch the breasts of a nude performer. The lawsuit also accused Lizzo’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, of sharing lewd fantasies and simulating oral sex.

The “About Damn Time” singer took issue with the allegations of fat-shaming particularly personally. One of the women, Davis, accused Lizzo of making thinly veiled comments about her weight following a performance at the South By Southwest music festival.

“I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis, and I would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight,” Lizzo said. “I am hurt, but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out and supported me to lift me up during this difficult time.”

Lizzo has received much backlash amid news of the lawsuit going public. Beyoncé seemingly removed her name from a “Break My Soul” remix during her latest tour stop, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Sophia Nahli Allison, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker, called Lizzo out after the allegations were made public, according to Deadline. Allison, who traveled with the singer to shoot a documentary on her, said that she was “treated with such disrespect” that she walked away from the project.

