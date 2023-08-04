Cardi B won’t face charges for mic-throwing incident, police say

The legal system has once again ruled in favor of Cardi B.

According to CNN, the “Bartier Cardi” rapper – whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar Cephus – will not face battery charges after she propelled her microphone into the crowd during a performance in Las Vegas last weekend.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a Cardi B concertgoer filed a battery report on Monday after being “struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

Cardi B performs in December at the Chase Sapphire Lounge at the SLS South Beach in Miami Beach. Police said the rapper will not face battery charges after throwing her microphone into the crowd during a recent concert in Las Vegas. (Photo: Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

The address on the incident report matched that of Drai’s Beach Club, where Cardi B was onstage Saturday night when the concertgoer was allegedly injured. However, authorities did not mention her by name in their statement.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Thursday, CNN reported. “No charges will be filed in relation to this case.”

As seen in video spread across social media, Cardi B was performing her 2018 hit, “Bodak Yellow,” when an audience member hurled a drink toward the stage.

The video shows the rapper getting doused with liquid from the cup. She quickly reacted by throwing her microphone into the crowd as security guards rushed to assess the situation.

Cardi B and her DJ encourage attendees to “splash” her with water because it is so hot in a second clip from the event posted to social media, though it’s unclear if this happened before or following the microphone incident, CNN reported.

“On behalf of Cardi,” said her lawyers, David Chesnoff, Drew Findling and Richard Schonfeld, in a statement Thursday, “we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. ‘s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

This is not the first court victory for Cardi B. In March, a federal appeals court upheld a 2022 judgment against YouTube personality Tasha K, who was accused of defaming the Grammy-winning performer. Also in 2022, the rapper prevailed in a copyright case.

