Jennifer Hudson reflects on raising a Black teenage son

Jennifer Hudson shares the "many layers" her son has to learn and the importance of helping him understand his place in history.

Jennifer Hudson is an EGOT-winner, author, daytime talk show host, and, most importantly, a mother. While appearing on the September cover of “Real Simple” magazine, Hudson reflected on her journey raising her teenage son David Daniel Otunga Jr., whom she shares with ex David Otunga.

(left to right) David Otunga Jr. and Jennifer Hudson attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls at Crypto.com Arena on March 26, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

“Being a mom of a Black son, you have to make him conscious of and aware of certain things — who he is within the world,” said Hudson, per People magazine. “And there’s so many layers he has to learn! But he’s at an age where he can fully understand it.”

As Hudson juggles her busy career and motherhood, the award-winning singer and actress admitted she’s still learning to mother her almost 14-year-old son. Though she’s no longer holding his hand and taking him to the park, the star often brings her son as a plus-one to major career milestones, like singing at the White House. This year, the White House hosted its first-ever Juneteenth celebration ceremony, where Hudson performed alongside artists like Method Man, Audra McDonald, and more.

“I want my son to be a part of those things — and his cousins and friends. Little David has a really big heart, and he always wants to include them. So I said, ‘I’ll sing, but I have to bring my boys,'” said Hudson, referring to the entourage of teenage boys who joined her for the Juneteenth celebration. “And I told the guys, ‘When you all get old, and you have children, you’re going to say, ‘I was there for the first Juneteenth.’ And to be able to sing for it — that’s something I will never forget,” she added.

With fall just around the corner, Hudson and her son jokingly say they are “both starting a new school year” as David Jr. prepares to enter his first year of high school and Hudson gears up to film the second season of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” Although the mother-and-son duo each have busy schedules, Hudson tries to find a balance between work and being there for her son.

“I’m blessed — he’s a good kid,” Hudson told Real Simple. “As all my boys know, you got to know how to act and behave. The more responsible you show to be, then the more you’re allowed to do.”

Jennifer Hudson on the September 2023 cover of Real Simple magazine. (Image: Real Simple)

Like most parents raising teenagers, Hudson is working to make sure her son has his priorities in order — like putting education first, cleaning his room, and learning how to help around the house. Though he’s still learning, Hudson shared her admiration for her son’s already evident confidence.

“My son goes to a predominantly white school, and he has giant hair, a whole afro. He loves to walk in there with the big old ‘fro and the pick in his hair. And I’m like, ‘Do you realize the statement you’re making? Know that just wearing your hair like that is a statement alone,'” said Hudson. “[…] he’s so evolved beyond what I could ever imagine.”

