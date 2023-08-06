Celebrities defend Jamie Foxx after post deemed antisemitic by some social media users

"I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent,” Foxx wrote on Saturday.

Jamie Foxx’s apology for a now-deleted Instagram post — containing a message deemed antisemitic by some — has been heard loud and clear by fans and notable figures alike, some of whom have defended the actor across social media in the days following.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and everyone who was offended by my post. I now know my choice of words have caused offense and I’m sorry. That was never my intent,” Foxx wrote on Saturday in a statement referencing an earlier post that cryptically criticized “fake friends” and sparked a debate across social media.

In the since-deleted post, Foxx wrote: “They killed this dude named Jesus… What do you think they’ll do to you???!” adding the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove, according to CNN.

Those criticizing Foxx’s post took his phrasing of “They killed this dude named Jesus” to align with an antisemitic trope that Jesus Christ died at the hands of members of the Jewish faith, as reported by CNN.

The Oscar-winner explained further on Saturday that his message was directed at a “fake friend” who he said broke his trust that day.

“Your voice of inclusion and equality is unquestioned. LOVE,” commented NBA legend Jalen Rose in response to Foxx’s apology.

Under the same post, actress Winnie Harlow wrote “I’m so confused.. it’s so clear what you were saying.”

“When you have to apologize for the truth, your voice is the minority,” wrote comedian and actor Jay Pharoah.

“Love you bro!!! Waitin’ on ya!” wrote director Kenya Barris.

“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone. I love and support the Jewish community. My deepest apologies to anyone who was offended,” Foxx wrote.

The Anti-Defamation League, which also accepted Foxx’s apology, released an audit in 2022 showing that in Los Angeles, 237 hate crimes were enacted against members of the Jewish community, 30% more than in 2021, per KTLA5.

