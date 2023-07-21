A recovering Jamie Foxx has ‘big’ things coming

Jamie Foxx says he has “big” things in the works three months after experiencing a medical complication, People reports.

“Thankful for my @betmgm family and a great few nights in Vegas. We got BIG things coming soon,” Foxx captioned a photo of himself on Instagram.

People reports that the Oscar-winning actor is in Las Vegas working on a campaign for sports betting company BetMGM. Foxx will appear in several of the company’s commercials for the upcoming football season and beyond.

The update comes three months after Foxx suffered a mysterious medical emergency. The “Ray” actor hit up Instagram on May 3 to tell fans, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”

Earlier this month, Foxx was spotted golfing and cruising on a boat in Chicago. It marked his first public appearance since his hospitalization in April, theGrio reported. Foxx even got out of an SUV to return a woman’s lost purse.

Foxx suffered a health emergency while shooting his upcoming film with Cameron Diaz, “Back in Action.” His daughter Corinne Foxx shared in a statement at the time, “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

The actor is currently in rehabilitation in Chicago, TMZ reports.

As theGrio previously reported, there has been much speculation regarding Foxx’s health scare.

A source close to the actor told People last week that he is “doing great” following his hospitalization.

“He is just taking it easy. He’s not really having any visitors or anything like that yet but he’s doing really really well,” the source shared.

Another insider told People that Foxx is “working really hard these last couple of months to get back to normal.”

