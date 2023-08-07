Ne-Yo apologizes to LGBTQI+ community for comments on transgender children

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter tweeted an apology after making comments during an interview about children wanting to transition genders.

Ne-Yo made some controversial statements regarding transgender children and their parents recently. He apologized to the LGBTQI+ community on Sunday with a social media post.

The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter posted an apology on X, formerly known as Twitter, regarding taking issue with children transitioning gender at a young age.

“After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have hurt with my comments on parenting and gender identity,” Ne-Yo posted. “Gender identity is nuanced, and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so I can approach future conversations with more empathy.”

Ne-Yo performs a song during the funeral for George Floyd on June 9, 2020, at the Fountain of Praise church in Houston, Texas. The singer apologized over the weekend for his comments about transgender children and their parents. (Photo by Godofredo A. Vásquez – Pool/Getty Images)

The three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter spoke about the issue of children transitioning genders during an interview with Gloria Velez on YouTube’s “Vlad TV.” While saying that he respected the LGBTQI+ community, his feelings about small children wanting to change genders puzzled him.

“I just personally come from an era where a man was a man and a woman was a woman,” Ne-Yo stated in the interview. “There were two genders, and that’s just how I rocked.”

The “Miss Independent” singer said, “You could identify as a goldfish if you feel like, I don’t care. That ain’t my business. It becomes my business when you try to make me play the game with you. I’m not gonna call you a goldfish. But if you wanna be a goldfish, you go be a goldfish. We live in a weird time.”

Ne-Yo put much of the onus of the issue on the parents of the children during the interview, stating that the role of a parent is to guide the children and not allow them to make such a life-changing proclamation without counsel.

“I feel like parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is,” Ne-Yo continued. “If your little boy comes to you and says, ‘Daddy, I want to be a girl,’ and you just let him rock with that? He’s five. If you let his five-year-old boy eat candy all day, he’s going to do that.”

Ne-Yo initially addressed the backlash of his comments with posts to his Instagram stories, according to Newsweek. Before issuing his X apology, he posted on IG that he and his detractors needed to agree to disagree.

“My opinion is mine. I’m not asking anybody to agree with me, nor am I telling you what you can and cannot do with your children. I stated my opinion on a matter, and that’s that.”

