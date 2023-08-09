Rihanna breastfeeds son RZA in new Savage x Fenty maternity campaign

Just in time for National Breastfeeding Month, Rihanna shows off Savage x Fenty's sultry style with a twist of convenience for nursing moms.

The bras in Savage x Fenty’s new maternity line have received the seal of approval from Rihanna’s son, baby RZA.

On Tuesday, the brand posted a series of photos to Instagram featuring the music and beauty mogul testing out one of its new cotton nursing-friendly bras with the assistance of her 1-year-old son.

“Not ur mama’s maternity bras…designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA 🫶🏾 #SavageXMaternity,” read the post’s caption.

In the first shot, Rihanna smiles on as she nurses RZA while wearing one of the bras in the new line. RZA, dressed in a pair of mini Savage s Fenty shorts, rests his hand on his mama’s chest in other shot, and she gives a smirk to the camera in the final shot.

The brand first announced its new maternity capsule in late July. The new collection, available now, includes maternity-friendly styles in both lace and jersey versions that feature front-facing straps and, as demonstrated by Rihanna and RZA, drop-down clips convenient for nursing. The line also includes an oversized T-shirt that reads, “Make More Babies.” Sizes range from XS to 4X, and prices range from $44.95 to $59.95.

The new campaign images arrive days into National Breastfeeding Month and ahead of Black Breastfeeding Week, which runs from Aug. 25 through Aug. 31 this year.

Created to promote, protect, and support breastfeeding in the country, the U.S. Breastfeeding Committee (USBC) officially declared August National Breastfeeding Month on Aug. 6, 2011. Each year, the USBC hosts a monthlong social media advocacy and outreach campaign to continue to inform and increase support for breastfeeding in our culture.

Meanwhile, Black Breastfeeding Week was established to highlight the specific ways Black families need better support.

“Black Breastfeeding Week was created because, for over 40 years, there has been a gaping racial disparity in breastfeeding rates,” organizers explained in a statement.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, despite some marginal growth over the years, Black babies are still breastfed at the lowest rate in this country. While overall, 84.1% of U.S.-born babies are breastfed, Black babies are breastfed at a rate of 73.6%. (For comparison, white babies are breastfed at a rate of 85.5%, Hispanic babies are breastfed at a rate of 87.4%, and Asian babies are breastfed at a rate of 90.3%.) The rates widen further when broken down state-to-state, with Black babies overwhelmingly being nursed at the lowest rates. The disparity is in large part due to a lack of access to support. National Breastfeeding Month and Black Breastfeeding Week seek to change this.

With that in mind, Rihanna and Savage x Fenty delivered more than a campaign; it’s a well-timed breastfeeding PSA for Black mamas.

