Bone Thugs-N-Harmony street sign goes missing two days after dedication

Following a yearlong petition driven by locals and supporters, city officials in Cleveland dedicated "Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way" during a ceremony on Friday.

Following a yearlong petition driven by locals and supporters, city officials dedicated the “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way” sign during a ceremony on Friday, according to News 5 Cleveland.

There were three signs along East 99th Street honoring the hip-hop group, and someone took the one near Lowell Avenue.

Cleveland dedicated three “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Way” signs during a ceremony Friday. One was stolen over the weekend. (Photo credit: Screenshot/YouTube.com/News 5 Cleveland)

According to Blackpast, hip-hop collective Bone Thugs-N-Harmony consists of Bryon Anthony “Bizzy Bone” McCane II, Charles “Wish Bone” Scruggs, Steven “Layzie Bone” Howse, Anthony “Krayzie Bone” Henderson, and Stanley “Flesh-n-Bone” Howse. Chopper rap, a type of hip-hop, is credited to the group founded in Cleveland in 1991. In 1997, the group won a Grammy for best rap performance by a duo or group for the song “Tha Crossroads,” off their multiplatinum second album, “E. 1999 Eternal.”

Last year, Beach Street Publicity owner Felicia C. Haney, who spearheaded the petition, noted that nothing in the city paid homage to the hip-hop group.

“When the group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony made it, they not just made it from Cleveland,” Haney said last year, News 5 reported, “they made it from this area and gave people from around here hope.”

The Cleveland City Council received the completed and signed petition, and Councilman Kevin Conwell was astounded by how rapidly fans and supporters collected the signatures. He said that in his 20 years on the council, he had never seen a street dedication petition obtain the needed signatures so quickly.

“They are people from our neighborhood; they are not from the suburbs,” Haney added, according to News 5. “They really took Cleveland to the level that they did, and 30 years later, people are still talking about it.”

