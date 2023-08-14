Dwyane Wade inducted into Hall of Fame, thanks family in poignant speech

Zaya Wade called the NBA icon "one of my best friends."

Loading the player...

Dwyane Wade poured love into his family during his poignant induction speech at Saturday’s 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

Wade attended with his wife, Gabrielle Union, and their daughter Kaavia James, 4, along with his kids Zaya, 16, and Zaire, 21, from his previous marriage, and Wade’s nephew Dahveon Morris, 21, People reports. The three-time NBA champion recognized his parents during his speech and invited his father, Dwyane Wade Sr., on stage to join him in accepting the award on Saturday.

Dwyane Wade addresses the audience Saturday at his Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

The former Miami Heat star kissed his father on the head as he walked on stage, explaining that the Hall of Fame honor was “for my father.”

Wade credited his father for influencing his basketball career. At the beginning and end of his speech, he thanked Dwyane Wade Sr. for being a part of his life.

“I owe you a debt of gratitude that I’ll never be able to repay. When I would cry and say, ‘I can’t,’ you made me go harder,” Wade said, according to Yahoo. “You pushed me to the limits I didn’t know were inside of me [and] the hard work I put in was because I didn’t want to let you down.

Wade also celebrated his colleagues and friends, including Carmelo Anthony, Allen Iverson and Chris Paul, all three of whom were in attendance, according to People. Iverson, who presented the award to Wade, sported a suit with Wade’s name and jersey number, 3, on the back of the jacket.

“Thank you all for being there for me and for loving me in the most perfect way possible,” Wade said, People reported.

He praised his wife, thanking Union for “making our house a home.”

“Thank you for making sure our kids feel seen, heard and protected when I’m not around,” he continued.

“Thank you for learning to love my imperfections, just as much as we enjoyed and love the moments of perfection. I love you,” Wade added.

After the induction ceremony, Zaya Wade, 16, took to Instagram Saturday to salute the NBA icon.

“My dad is a Hall of Famer 🖤 I’ve never been more proud in my life to know someone as kind, loving, and accepting as he is,” the transgender influencer wrote, according to People.

“He is one of my best friends. I love you dad,” Zaya Wade added.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Please download theGrio mobile apps today!