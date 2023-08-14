Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the most fashionable men in pop culture?

Let’s talk about the notable men who dress to impress.

There’s a laundry list of women throughout pop culture who have changed the face of fashion. Lil Kim, Aaliyah, and Missy Elliott are just some of the icons whose style is still being seen in today’s society. However, we can’t leave out the fellas. How about Kanye West, Tyler the Creator and Pharrell Williams? And that’s just a few. Not only do these men know how to put together an outfit — they’re also building billion-dollar brands. Listen in as theGrio hosts Alexandria Ikomoni and Jahliel Thurman break down their top picks for the most fashionable men in pop culture.