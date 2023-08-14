Timbaland partner and rapper Magoo dead at 50

Timbaland is mourning the death of rapper Magoo, his childhood friend and longtime collaborator, who has passed away at age 50, Page Six reports.

The music producer and R&B artist Digital Black announced Magoo’s death on social media Sunday.

Rapper Magoo (above) died Sunday at 50. Here, he performs with Missy Elliot and Timbaland on 1997’s “Up Jumps Da’ Boogie & The Rain (Live).” (Credit: Screenshot)

Timbaland and Magoo (born Melvin Barcliff) met in 1989 as teenagers and were part of SBI (Surrounded By Idiots), which included Larry Live and Pharrell Williams, Metro reports. Timbaland shared a throwback clip of them performing their hit single “Up Jumps Da’ Boogie” live, which appears on their 1997 debut album “Welcome to Our World.”

“This one hits different,” he captioned the clip on Instagram. “Long live Melvin aka magoo !!!💔💔💔 Tim and Magoo forever 🕊️🕊️🕊️ rest easy my king.”

“Man can’t believe this RIH Magoo damn big bro wasnt ready for this at all,” Digital Black posted on Instagram Sunday.

Singer Keri Hilson commented on Timbaland’s IG post, writing, “Sending love Tim. You guys were a force together. Long live his legacy.”

Singer-songwriter Melissa Bailey added, “My condolences @timbaland you and his family are in my prayers. You two had amazing chemistry together as a team. He will forever be with you.”

Rapper/R&B artist Malik commented, “This one hit hard brought back my childhood memories of hearing Magoo on your beats for the first time opened my ears to a whole new sound of lyrical flow on any beat he was challenged with R.I.P Magoo we love you brother and you was a staple in music 🕊️🪽🙏🏽 sorry for your lost Timbo.”

Magoo’s cause of death is unknown.

Ginuwine, Missy Elliott, and late songstress Aaliyah, all members of Swing Mob, frequently collaborated with Timbaland and Magoo.

“We at it Again” and “Party People” are among Magoo’s most popular tracks.

Ginuwine also paid tribute to Magoo on social media, writing: “I have lost 3 friends now within a month to LIFE and it’s due date ….this dude , always pushed me …I will mis you maganooo that’s what we called him ….. totally one of the best ever in my eyes always pressing forward,” the singer captioned a photo of Magoo on IG.

“I know we didn’t talk alot but the love was and will be always there my brotha,” he continued.

“I hate going through this and losing people we love sometimes it makes you feel like you dont wanna feel the pain so you wanna be gone also …pain hurts ..man oh man blessings to the family all of my condolences,” Ginuwine added.

